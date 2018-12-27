Poll: Trump Is Losing on All Fronts

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll is out. I wonder if Donald Trump has gotten tired of so much winning yet?
Time is running out and we need a huge last-minute surge to make our $400,000 goal by December 31. Please support the journalism you get from Mother Jones and help us close our budget gap with a tax-deductible, year-end gift today.
We need a last-minute surge to make our December goal. Please support Mother Jones' journalism and help us get there with a tax-deductible, year-end gift today.
We still have about 400,000 left to go!
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll is out. I wonder if Donald Trump has gotten tired of so much winning yet?
Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism? We're a nonprofit (so it's tax-deductible), and reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget.
We noticed you have an ad blocker on. Can you pitch in a few bucks to help fund Mother Jones' investigative journalism?