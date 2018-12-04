Republicans Finally Uncover Some Election Fraud

Looking for news you can trust?

Here’s a super-short North Carolina explainer: A Republican candidate for Congress hired a guy who then hired another bunch of guys¹ to walk neighborhoods asking people for their absentee ballots. They were “picking up ballots,” they said. When they got them, they turned the ballots over to their guy, who presumably kept the ones that voted Republican and tossed out the ones that voted for the Democrat.

This is probably the most blatant case of election fraud we’ve seen in a long time, and it’s possible that it flipped the race. Note, however, that it is absentee vote fraud, the kind that Democrats keep warning about. It is not in-person vote fraud, the kind that Republicans keep saying we need voter ID laws to stop. I’m sure you are all shocked.

Here’s the longer version if you want to torture yourself:

You know who’s being investigated for election fraud during the midterms?

Bussed-in students❌

Immigrants❌

Dead people❌

Felons❌

Republicans ✅https://t.co/xmMexJXCzM — James West (@jameswest2010) December 4, 2018

¹Or whatever the gender-neutral version of “guys” is.