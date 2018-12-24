The Presidential Holiday Tweetstorm Has Begun

Kevin DrumDecember 24, 2018 2:51 PM

I have bad news, boys and girls: the president is all alone in the White House. You know what that means, don’t you? A presidential tweetstorm!

America is respected again! The Fed can’t putt! The Wall will be built with Shutdown money! Trump is all alone!

Ah well, some people just don’t handle the holiday season well. But it’s all worth it because it’s no longer illegal to say “Merry Christmas,” amirite?

Coming up next: a Very Special Episode of Lunchtime Photo. I’ll just tell everyone up front that it’s not likely to make much sense to you. But that’s OK. Just enjoy the holidays anyway. Tomorrow I shall try to have a more traditionally themed Christmas photo.