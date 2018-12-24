The Presidential Holiday Tweetstorm Has Begun

Looking for news you can trust?

I have bad news, boys and girls: the president is all alone in the White House. You know what that means, don’t you? A presidential tweetstorm!

AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The Wall is different than the 25 Billion Dollars in Border Security. The complete Wall will be built with the Shutdown money plus funds already in hand. The reporting has been inaccurate on the point. The problem is, without the Wall, much of the rest of Dollars are wasted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

America is respected again! The Fed can’t putt! The Wall will be built with Shutdown money! Trump is all alone!

Ah well, some people just don’t handle the holiday season well. But it’s all worth it because it’s no longer illegal to say “Merry Christmas,” amirite?

Coming up next: a Very Special Episode of Lunchtime Photo. I’ll just tell everyone up front that it’s not likely to make much sense to you. But that’s OK. Just enjoy the holidays anyway. Tomorrow I shall try to have a more traditionally themed Christmas photo.