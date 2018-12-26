Trump and the Fed: Who Cares?

I would just like to say that if a quarter of a point in interest rates either way has even the slightest effect on the economy, then we’re in big trouble. L’affaire Fed is much ado about nothing. It will have nothing more than the most marginal impact on the real-world economy.
It’s remarkable that this whole thing is getting the attention it has. In the short-term, the medium-term, and the long-term, the question of whether policy rates right now are at 2 percent or 2.25 percent makes absolutely no difference.