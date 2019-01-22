Birtherism 2.0 Takes a Run Up the Flagpole

Kevin DrumJanuary 22, 2019 12:04 PM

Oh boy! Birtherism is getting another trial run:

I hope Kamala has her long-form birth certificate ready. Plus her certificate of being a natural-born homes from Oakland. I am so, so not looking forward to a year of this crap before the snow even starts to fall in Iowa, or wherever we’re having our first primary/caucus this cycle.