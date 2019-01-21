Here Is Tonight’s Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse

Looking for news you can trust?

Really? I have to call it the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse? Fine. Here it is, as seen from the friendly confines of my backyard.

For the first hour of the eclipse the sky around here was clear and brilliant, so the pictures turned out pretty well. The top picture was taken just past half totality and the bottom picture was taken about five minutes after the start of full totality. As usual, the moon is its usual gray self right until totality, when it turns a fairly brilliant rusty red. However, at that point it’s so dim that I can set the camera to pick up the stars surrounding it, which you usually don’t get in lunar photography. You can see three of them in the bottom picture, but I have no idea which ones they are.