Hooray! ISIS Defeated!

A few days ago National Security Advisor John Bolton said we wouldn’t be withdrawing from Syria until ISIS was defeated. Today we get this:

The U.S. military said Friday that it has begun withdrawing troops from Syria, initiating a drawdown that has blindsided allies and sparked a scramble for control of the areas that American troops will leave. U.S. forces have “begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria,” read a statement from the U.S.-led coalition. “Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troop movements.”

I guess that’s, uh, good news, right? It means we’ve defeated ISIS. Or something?