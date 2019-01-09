Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

I guess yesterday’s bird challenge was too easy. Not only did Steve get it right, but so did Crissa, Peter Murphy, and jp1954. As you can see from the picture below, it is indeed a turkey vulture.

This was an incredibly lucky shot. It was part of a short burst just as the bird flew over me, and I barely had time to aim the camera. I just pointed it in the right direction and pushed the shutter button. By good chance, one of the shots was well lit and nicely centered, which allowed the autofocus to produce a tack sharp image. It was a good start to the year.