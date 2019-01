Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Where’s the rain? My sister lives in Long Beach and she says she’s getting big rain. My mother lives in Garden Grove and she’s getting hail. But here in Irvine it’s just drizzle. I’ve been waiting for some serious rain because I had some picture ideas in mind for it, and this week was supposed to bring it. Instead, nothing. Phooey.

In the meantime, here’s an alstroermeria in our backyard, taken during last month’s single day of good rain.