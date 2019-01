Looking for news you can trust?

This iron-colored pond is just north of Silverton, Colorado. It doesn’t appear to be fed by anything, so I suppose it’s filled by rainwater or runoff of some kind.

For some reason this picture doesn’t really do much for me. It seems like it has most of the elements that make up a decent photo, but the whole is less than the sum of its parts, or something. I’m curious to find out if this is just me, or if others find it kind of pedestrian too.