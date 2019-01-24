Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

I got some good comments about yesterday’s photo, but unfortunately the crucial one was probably about composition: I needed less pond and more sky. As it happens, I sort of knew that, which is why I had already Photoshopped a bit of extra sky into the picture. (Now that you know, can you see where it was done?) But that’s all there is. I went back to the original set, and all of them are composed roughly the same way.

So how about a picture of Silverton itself, instead of just a pond near Silverton? This one is a crowd-pleaser with plenty of big, billowy clouds set against an azure sky—although nothing much more to recommend it, since Silverton itself is just a little blob of houses at this distance. This was taken a few hours after the pond picture.