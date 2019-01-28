Lunchtime Photo

This is the Carniceria Latina on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and 112th Street in Watts. I was attracted by the sharp, contrasty colors of the early morning light and took a whole series of storefront photos on this stretch of Wilmington. In the end, though, I decided to use only this one. The shadows catch the eye but aren’t overwhelming; the bright yellow is a great complement to the deep, clear blue above it; and the blue lettering on the building ties it neatly into the sky. It’s my favorite of the bunch.