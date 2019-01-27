Quote of the Day: Who Cares If We Smeared the Wrong Person?

Looking for news you can trust?

From Kevin Powell, activist and dance producer, after unleashing an enormous smear campaign which turned out to be targeted at the wrong person:

Regardless if we had proof or not, what we do have proof of is the historical reality of being a person of color in America and having people talk to you in any kind of foul way and thinking it’s okay, even in the state of Minnesota that’s supposed to be liberal and progressive.

City Pages has the whole dismal story, which is worth a read. The obvious lesson here is that you should take at least minimal care before you wreak havoc on someone’s career. The other lesson is that it’s really not that hard to apologize when you make a mistake. Really.