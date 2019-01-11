The Evil Dex Is Better Than a Swiss Watch

Looking for news you can trust?

The Evil Dex is amazing stuff.¹ I swear, it has an atomic clock built in. I take it on Monday at about 8 am, and a whole series of side effects then starts to kick off on a very precise schedule. How precise? Well, the last side effect is a withdrawal crash, which happens at about 11 am on Thursday, give or take an hour.

Think about this. That’s 75 hours later, and it happens within an hour of the same time every week. For three consecutive days the dex churns through its side effects with an error rate of no more than 1 percent. That’s really impressive.

¹Dexamethasone, for those of you who haven’t been following along. I take it once a week to help control my multiple myeloma.