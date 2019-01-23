The Rich Are Different From You and Me

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is becoming almost as known for his prodigious purchases as he is for his investment acumen, has closed on a New York penthouse for roughly $238 million. The deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

Huh. Griffin already owns mega-homes in Chicago, London, and Miami Beach, and has one under construction in Palm Beach. So why does he need a gargantuan New York penthouse?

A spokeswoman for Mr. Griffin confirmed the purchase. She said Citadel is expanding its presence in New York with its new office at 425 Park Avenue, and Mr. Griffin was looking for a place to stay when he’s in town.

Um, OK. I guess that makes sense. But only if this place has a helipad on the roof.