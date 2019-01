Looking for news you can trust?

Nancy Pelosi asked Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address until after the government shutdown is over. That’s hardball, folks! But don’t think that Trump can’t play a little hardball too:

Hah! That’ll show her! I can see in my mind’s eye Trump spending a couple of hours writing this letter and then adding little fillips to it. “Hey how about excursion? That’ll piss her off. Hee hee. And can we put public relations event in there somewhere? Oh man, this is so great.”