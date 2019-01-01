Top 14 Photos of the Year

Looking for news you can trust?
I made the first cut on the best lunchtime photos of the past year, then Marian made the final cut. In no particular order, here they are:
Dancer at Los Angeles Arboretum
Irish Coast at Whitestrand, County Kerry
Ahwiyah Point at Yosemite National Park
Merced River, Long Exposure
Dandelion
Griffith Observatory at Moonrise
Hummingbird in Flight
Surfers at Huntington Beach
Irrigation Canal, Shippee California
Moon and Venus at Sunset
Scarlet Ibis at the Prospect Park Zoo
Windmill on Highway 41
Star Trails
Half Dome and Merced River