Top 14 Photos of the Year

Kevin DrumJanuary 1, 2019 7:17 PM

I made the first cut on the best lunchtime photos of the past year, then Marian made the final cut. In no particular order, here they are:

Dancer at Los Angeles Arboretum

December 9, 2018 — LA County Arboretum, Arcadia, California

Irish Coast at Whitestrand, County Kerry

September 26, 2017 — Whitestrand, County Kerry, Ireland

Ahwiyah Point at Yosemite National Park

February 14, 2018 — Ahwiyah Point, Yosemite National Park

Merced River, Long Exposure

February 14, 2018 — Yosemite National Park, California

Dandelion

January 13, 2018 — UC Irvine, California

Griffith Observatory at Moonrise

June 28, 2018 — Los Angeles, California

Hummingbird in Flight

March 9, 2018 — Irvine, California

Surfers at Huntington Beach

December 18, 2018 — Huntington Beach, California

Irrigation Canal, Shippee California

June 15, 2018 — Shippee, California

Moon and Venus at Sunset

July 15, 2018 — Irvine, California

Scarlet Ibis at the Prospect Park Zoo

September 14, 2018 — Prospect Park Zoo, Brooklyn

Windmill on Highway 41

February 16, 2018 — Madera County, California

Star Trails

December 30, 2018 — Lake Henshaw, California

Half Dome and Merced River

February 13, 2018 — Yosemite National Park, California