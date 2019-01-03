Trump’s Trade War Taxes Will Cost Middle-Class Families $200-300 This Year

Kevin DrumJanuary 3, 2019 12:04 PM

This got me curious:

How much money are we taking in from increased tariffs? Here’s the answer:

There you have it. We appear to be taking in an extra $1-2 billion per month, and it’s going up. This is gross tariffs, of course, and doesn’t count the amount that other countries are taking in from their retaliatory tariffs.

Anyway, tariffs are paid by domestic firms who import stuff, so this is ultimately all a tax on consumer goods. Over the course of the year it will probably amount to a tax increase of about $200-300 per family—maybe more. I hope everyone enjoys paying their share in order to show Canada who’s boss.