Walking Your Cat

On the way to lunch today, we saw a couple walking a pair of dogs and a cat. A cat? We had to check this out. So I made a U-turn and headed back in their direction.

False alarm. They were walking two dogs, but the cat just happened to be in a nearby yard and they had stopped to say hello. So I went on by and made another U-turn to get us back in the direction of lunch.

As I approached them again, I saw that the cat was still following them. So I stopped and asked. Sure enough, it turned out they were walking their cat. “He loves to be walked,” one of them told us, “but he hates being on a leash.” So he just prances around and follows them as the dogs obediently stay on their leashes and do what they’re told.

And me without my camera. Damn.