Chart of the Day: Political Scientists Rule

I’ve got a cold. I’m coughing my lungs out and I have a raging headache. What’s more, I have no interest in Jussie Smollett or the pope or the latest guesses about when Robert Mueller will release his report. So instead I surfed around randomly and eventually found this:

WTF? There’s apparently a big demand for folks with only a masters degree in political science. Really? Political scientists?

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Some of my best friends are political scientists. But they get paid more than mathematicians, who actually know stuff? Damn.