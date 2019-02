Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

For godssake, can we please stop paying attention to Howard Schultz? This is getting ridiculous. He’s done nothing except say that he’s thinking of maybe running for president. That might be worth a blurb on A3, but that’s about it.

If he actually runs, he should be covered if he has anything interesting to say. So far, he hasn’t. Until then, please just shut up about him.