Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma is the ranking member of the House Rules Committee. That means he’s a senior guy, not some miscellaneous, bomb-throwing backbencher. Yesterday he complained that Democrats were moving too fast on their joint resolution to overturn President Trump’s border emergency. “We’ve had no time to review the bill and no committee has held a hearing or marked it up,” he said.

Via Martin Longman, who caught this remark, here’s the full text of the resolution:

Pursuant to section 202 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622), the national emergency declared by the finding of the President on February 15, 2019, in Proclamation 9844 (84 Fed. Reg. 4949) is hereby terminated.

This is full-on Trumpism from Cole: just say it and people will believe you. So charming.