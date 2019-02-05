Liveblogging the 2019 State of the Union Address

Looking for news you can trust?

10:00 pm – OK, fine. Grace is cuter than me.

9:57 pm – Wait. Trump wants a new fight against childhood cancer? What about adult cancer?

9:55 pm – Trump says drug prices have declined more than they have in 46 years. What? That’s a new one on me.

9:48 pm – “We have more women in the workforce than ever before.” In raw numbers, maybe that’s true, since our population keeps growing. But not in any sense that really matters. Here is EPOP for women:

9:46 pm – Trump is now explaining that we’ve already built fences at all the places that had high levels of illegal crossings. He doesn’t quite realize that’s what he’s saying, though.

9:43 pm – Build that wall! And not just a “simple concrete wall,” mind you. It’ll be way better than that.

9:41 pm – This section of the SOTU is basically a repeat of Trump’s border speech a couple of weeks ago. It’s a little more coherent, though, if no more truthful about the actual state of the border. It’s definitely more focused on sex crimes.

9:38 pm – MS13, sexual assault, women sold into slavery, etc.

9:37 pm – Trump once again says crime is up thanks to illegal immigration. This is untrue.

9:36 pm – Politicians are pushing “open borders.” Which politicians? None that I know of.

9:33 pm – “Caravans are on the march to the United States.” More troops are being moved to the border to stop this “tremendous onslaught.” This is Trump’s best effort to make the border sound like it’s in crisis.

9:25 pm – No more witch hunts! “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.” That’s not quite “nothing to fear but fear itself,” but it’s about as poetic as Trump gets.

9:18 pm – “We have launched an unprecedented economic boom.” Aside from the fact that it started in 2010 and isn’t unprecedented, I guess that’s right.

9:16 pm – We must resist the politics of “revenge.” That’s a good one, Mr. Trump!

9:13 pm – More bipartisan blah blah. 2019 is the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

9:07 pm – Millions are watching tonight, hoping we will “govern not as two parties but as one nation.”

9:05 pm – Trump’s tie is crooked. With any luck, this will be my pettiest comment of the evening.

9:00 pm – As a random pre-SOTU comment, can I just say that my least favorite recent innovation is the endless parade of politically motivated guests. This is a bipartisan complaint on my part, but surely this year’s presidential guest, a child who has been bullied because his name is Trump, proves that this tradition has now completely jumped the shark.

8:50 pm – And with that out of the way, it’s time to being the kumbaya portion of our evening.

8:49 pm – To set the stage for tonight’s speech about togetherness and comity, President Trump hosted a lunch for television anchors at which he called Joe Biden “dumb”; Chuck Schumer a “nasty son of a bitch”; ridiculed Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for “choking like a dog” at a press conference where he talked about blackface photo in his medical school yearbook; and noted that John McCain’s book “bombed.” McCain, of course, died last August.