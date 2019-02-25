Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Today is a double feature. The top photo is a picture of a Northern Harrier juvenile Cooper’s Hawk that I took about a year ago. He was just sitting there a few yards away from me while I waited for the train, and I got plenty of lovely, sharp shots.

Then, on Saturday, I saw another one a red-tailed hawk perched on a stop sign in a deserted parking lot. I got out to take a picture, but he flew away just as I lifted the camera to my eye. Luckily, he flew away sort of lazily and I managed to get an OK shot of him in flight.

NOTE: All bird IDs corrected per comments.