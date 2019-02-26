Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

This is Beckman Auditorium at Caltech. On the left is the Beckman Behavioral Biology building and on the right is the Baxter Humanities building. The grass field in the middle was called, rather ponderously, the Court of Man back when I was there, but I’m not sure that name has stuck.

There’s nothing especially outstanding about this picture aside from the fact that it was taken well after sunset on a monopod at a shutter speed of 1/6th of a second—and it’s still sharp and saturated anyway. I’ve been shooting exclusively digital for more than 20 years now, but even so I still find myself periodically amazed at what a digital camera plus a bit of Photoshopping can accomplish.