President Trump Spends 60% of Average Day in Executive Time

Axios has obtained the presidential daily schedule for the past three months. Here’s a typical day for our commander-in-chief:

So that’s it. A 30-minute meeting with Mick Mulvaney and the rest of the day is spent just dicking around. I’m so old I can remember a time when a slot on the president’s schedule was so valuable that people talked about it in hushed tones. Today it’s a joke. The only question is whether Trump’s schedule is so empty because he doesn’t want to meet anyone or because no one wants to meet him. Here’s more from Axios:

The schedules, which cover nearly every working day since the midterms, show that Trump has spent around 60% of his scheduled time over the past 3 months in unstructured “Executive Time.”…What the schedules show: Trump, an early riser, usually spends the first 5 hours of the day in Executive Time. Each day’s schedule places Trump in “Location: Oval Office” from 8 to 11 a.m. But Trump, who often wakes before 6 a.m., is never in the Oval during those hours, according to six sources with direct knowledge. Instead, he spends his mornings in the residence, watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers.

This is your president at work, ladies and gentlemen.