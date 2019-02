Looking for news you can trust?

More charts. Sorry about that. But it turns out that retail sales during the holiday season really sucked:

Retail sales were up a paltry 0.3 percent from 2017 and were down a stunning 1.2 percent from November. That’s really bad. At the same time, the trendline looks OK, which makes December look a lot like a weird one-month spike. So this might mean nothing. Maybe.