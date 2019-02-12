Trump Will Probably Sign Border Deal

Looking for news you can trust?

Just for the record, I suppose I should post something about our shiny new border deal, but I’ve been waiting a bit until President Trump decides what he’s going to do. It sounds like he’s going to support it:

President Trump said Tuesday he’s not happy with a bipartisan border deal in Congress aimed at averting another government shutdown, but he suggested he could add to it to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall and predicted there will not be another lapse in government funding….“It’s not going to do the trick, but I’m adding things to it and when you add whatever I have to add, it’s all going to happen where we’re going to build a beautiful big strong wall,” Trump said. ….Trump spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about the deal midday Tuesday, a person briefed on the call said….“I’m hoping he will find this acceptable and sign the bill,” said McConnell.

I guess you never know whether Trump will change his mind after Ann Coulter insults him or someone on Fox & Friends says this would be a big Democratic victory. But it sounds like Trump is going to declare victory and let it go.

It’s funny. I always figured that Trump’s long-game strategy was to wait a couple of years after his inauguration and then simply say that everything is great. The wall is being built! NATO is paying big bucks for defense! China is backing down! Canada and Mexico have been taught a lesson! Health care has been fixed! Working class folks are doing great! Our military is awesome! It’s not just morning in America, it’s a supernova in America!

And sure enough, that’s pretty much what he’s doing. Last night he held a rally and told the crowd over and over that we’re making great progress on the wall. In truth, we haven’t added a single mile of wall since Trump has been president. But the crowd didn’t know that, so they were easily convinced. Likewise, how many people know how much NATO countries are spending on defense or what the details of the NAFTA 2.0 treaty are? Pretty much none. So if Trump says everything is great, then everything is great.

It’s an impressive strategy. I wonder if it can work in the long run?