Remember back when we wondered just what it would take for the news media to call Donald Trump’s statements “lies”? Seems like decades ago, doesn’t it?

We’ve moved past that—way, way past that—but more recently there’s been a similar question: what does it take to get them to call something racist, as opposed to, say, insensitive or racially charged. Ladies and gentlemen, we have our answer: appearing in blackface in your medical school yearbook. These screen caps are all from Friday night.