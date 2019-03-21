But Her Emails

Looking for news you can trust?

Hey, who needs a government account to communicate official business? That’s so fuddy duddy:

BREAKING: In letter to WH, Rep. Cummings reveals that KUSHNER was routinely using WhatsApp to conduct official business as recently as Dec. 2018. Kushner’s lawyer told lawmakers he screenshots messages to preserve them. Cummings wants details by April 4. https://t.co/uOZdCgKGph — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 21, 2019

K.T. McFarland, it turns out, used an AOL email account while she was deputy national security adviser, but I’m sure it was just for trivia, not important stuff like—

Cummings also told Cipollone that the committee obtained a document showing that McFarland was using an AOL.com account to conduct official White House business. Cummings said the document shows that McFarland was in communication with Tom Barrack, a longtime Trump confidant and the chairman of the president’s Inaugural Committee, about transferring “sensitive U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.” Barrack pitched the plan to Bannon through Bannon’s personal email account, according to Cummings.

Well, no worries. Nobody cares what anyone but Trump says anyway, and he seems to be very careful in his communications habits.