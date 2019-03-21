But Her Emails

Kevin DrumMarch 21, 2019 4:31 PM

Hey, who needs a government account to communicate official business? That’s so fuddy duddy:

K.T. McFarland, it turns out, used an AOL email account while she was deputy national security adviser, but I’m sure it was just for trivia, not important stuff like—

Cummings also told Cipollone that the committee obtained a document showing that McFarland was using an AOL.com account to conduct official White House business. Cummings said the document shows that McFarland was in communication with Tom Barrack, a longtime Trump confidant and the chairman of the president’s Inaugural Committee, about transferring “sensitive U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.” Barrack pitched the plan to Bannon through Bannon’s personal email account, according to Cummings.

Well, no worries. Nobody cares what anyone but Trump says anyway, and he seems to be very careful in his communications habits.