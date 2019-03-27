Grindr Users Are the Unhappiest People

Looking for news you can trust?

The Center for Humane Technology says our society is being hijacked by technology. “What began as a race to monetize our attention is now eroding the pillars of our society: mental health, democracy, social relationships, and our children.” But which apps are doing the hijacking? Here’s their list of which app users are happiest and unhappiest:

Huh. The happiest folks use Google Calendar. I use Google Calendar too! I also check the weather now and then, listen to music, and read books on Kindle. On the unhappy side of things, I don’t use any of the listed apps except Facebook (rarely) and Twitter (frequently). So I guess I’m doing OK.

But what’s up with Candy Crush? Why is that such a favorite of unhappy people? It’s just a game, right?