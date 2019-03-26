Looking for news you can trust?

This month brings us yet another health update. Short summary: everything is fine. My immune system has recovered and all my other counts are in the normal range. I’ve been off the dex for two months and off the sleeping meds for the past week (after tapering off for a month). I still have some residual fatigue from my monthly infusion of the primary chemo drug, but it’s not too bad.

As for the multiple myeloma itself, the latest test shows that my cancer load is slightly up from last month:

This is nothing to worry about. We expected the number to go up a bit after I stopped the dex, and 0.36 is still lower than the readings I had for two years on the old medication. As long as the M-protein number flattens out below 0.5, I’m doing great.