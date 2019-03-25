Here’s How Trump Is Dealing With the Mueller Report

Looking for news you can trust?

If you’re President Trump, what’s your best strategy for dealing with the Mueller report? It’s probably pretty simple:

Insist loudly that the report completely exonerates you and you’re totally in favor of releasing the whole thing. Do not, however, actually order the report released. Instead, leave it up to the attorney general, who will stall for weeks or months. Let him take the heat for playing bad cop. Hope that by the time the report is finally released, Russiamania will be played out and it won’t get much play.

And guess what? So far, this is exactly what’s happening.