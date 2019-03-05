Looking for news you can trust?

In my previous post, I suggested that $5.6 billion was a drop in a bucket compared to total US exports of $1.5 trillion. But is it? Just how much is a drop in a bucket, anyway?

Obviously this depends on the size of the bucket, but that’s the easy part. The hard part is figuring out the size of a drop. Querying the internet produced a surprisingly wide variation of estimates that were seemingly based on nothing at all until I finally found this:

Now that’s what I’m talking about. This is old-school science from some guys at the University of Michigan doing contract work for the Air Force, for whom raindrop size and distribution were presumably important. So they went out to Flagstaff and used their radar gear to measure the average size of raindrops.¹ After 100+ pages of explaining why this is so hard blah blah blah, Figure 54 is their final distribution plot. The red circle is my eyeball guess at the average, which is a raindrop diameter of about 2mm.² That gives us a radius of 1mm and a volume of about 4ml per drop. That’s 250 drops per liter, or about 1,000 drops per gallon. This means that a common 3-gallon bucket holds about 3,000 drops.

So a “drop in a bucket” is 1/3000, or about 0.03 percent.

As for our exports to India, $5.6 billion is 1/300th of $1.5 trillion. That’s ten drops in a bucket. I stand corrected.

¹Note that I am defining “drop” as “raindrop.” Raindrops, it turns out, are quite a big bigger than, say, a drop from an eyedropper (75,000 per gallon) or a leaky sink (15,000 per gallon)

²Which, I admit, is roughly what the internet was telling me from the start. Still, it’s always good to have hard, typewritten data to back up your Google searches.