Lunchtime Photo

Let’s close out the week with a hummingbird. Everyone loves hummingbirds.
This picture looks like it was taken in a studio, but that’s actually just a blank, gray sky in the background. The bird itself, I think, is a young male Rufous, but I’m sure I’ll be quickly corrected about that if I’m wrong. In any case, he was astonishingly cooperative, sitting on this branch for quite a long time as I took pictures. He finally turned his head in just the right direction to get this striking view of his gorget.