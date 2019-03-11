Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This is the Newport Beach coast a little before dusk. In the background, 26 miles across the sea, is Catalina Island. The buildings are part of Fashion Island, a mixed shopping/commercial development.

I don’t know that this is a great picture, but I’m putting it up to force myself to stretch a bit. As I’m sure you’ve all figured out, I have a strong preference for sharp, color-saturated images. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I should be more open to the variety of possibilities inherent in movement, focus, and different color palettes. I don’t think pictures like this will become a regular thing—my taste is still my taste—but they might become slightly more frequent.