Lunchtime Photo

This is the very last picture from our trip to Ireland and England a couple of years ago. I’ve been waiting for an appropriate hook to use it, but nothing has really presented itself. So I’m finally giving up and using it today to celebrate Pi Day—even though the tube folks have done such a lackadaisical job of creating a diameter for their circle that it suggests a value for pi of about 2.5. And don’t even get me started on the mathematical atrocity of the “Circle” Line. That’s TfL for you, I guess.