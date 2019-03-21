Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

This is the world’s greatest strip mall. Check it out. It has a smokes store, a wig store, another wig store, a tattoo store, a bail bondsman, and a pawnshop. And if the billboard is to be believed, cheap pot is right around the corner. It’s everything you could possibly want all in one convenient location.

But wait. What’s that at the far end? It looks like a barber shop. If you go around to the side, you can see what makes them famous:

I dunno. They’re still around, so at least a few people must know about them.