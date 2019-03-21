Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumMarch 21, 2019 3:30 PM

This is the world’s greatest strip mall. Check it out. It has a smokes store, a wig store, another wig store, a tattoo store, a bail bondsman, and a pawnshop. And if the billboard is to be believed, cheap pot is right around the corner. It’s everything you could possibly want all in one convenient location.

January 2, 2018 — Santa Ana, California

But wait. What’s that at the far end? It looks like a barber shop. If you go around to the side, you can see what makes them famous:

March 19, 2019 — Santa Ana, California

I dunno. They’re still around, so at least a few people must know about them.