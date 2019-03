Looking for news you can trust?

Paul Manafort’s second sentencing hearing is taking place right now. It doesn’t seem to be going well:

Jackson says it would be “hard to overstate” the number of lies and the extent of the fraud, “and there is no good expalantion that would warrant the leniency requested” — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 13, 2019

So…47 months plus 10 years? More? Time to start a pool.

UPDATE: Nope. He got 43 more months, for a total of 90 months. That’s about 7½ years.