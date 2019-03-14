Quote of the Day #2: I Have the Tough People

You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.
Look, he’s not saying anything here, OK? He’s just making a point. He’s just asking the question. So get off his back.