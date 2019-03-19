Quote of the Day: There Is No Cat Named Brexit

From Nathalie Loiseau, France’s Europe minister:
J’ai fini par appeler mon chat Brexit. Il me réveille en miaulant à la mort parce qu’il veut sortir, et dès que je lui ouvre la porte, il reste planté au milieu, indécis, et il me jette un regard noir quand je le mets dehors.
Here’s the translation:
I ended up calling my cat Brexit. He wakes me up meowing to death because he wants to go out, and as soon as I open the door to him he stays planted in the middle, undecided, and he glares at me when I put him out.
She later explained that “I think I need to have a certain sense of humor to deal with Brexit.” It turns out she doesn’t even have a cat. For shame.