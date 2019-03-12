Theresa May About to Lose Another Brexit Vote

Looking for news you can trust?

From across the pond:

From the division lobbies it feels like May’s deal is going down massively again. Only 3 or so Labour rebels voting with the Tories. #BrexitShambles #FinalSay #PeoplesVote — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) March 12, 2019

Hear govt have got around 225-230 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 12, 2019

Theresa May in chamber studying papers & avoiding eye contact with Hammond who has a thousand yard stare.

Funereal front bench. — Mary Creagh (@MaryCreaghMP) March 12, 2019

Apparently the revised Brexit vote is losing by big numbers. Nobody knows what will happen now.

UPDATE: Yep, Brexit lost by 391-242. So now, presumably, Parliament will vote to delay the March 29 date to leave the EU. It’s not clear what good that will do, but hardly anyone is willing to simply crash out of the EU with no deal.