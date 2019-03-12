Theresa May About to Lose Another Brexit Vote

Kevin DrumMarch 12, 2019 3:23 PM

From across the pond:

Apparently the revised Brexit vote is losing by big numbers. Nobody knows what will happen now.

UPDATE: Yep, Brexit lost by 391-242. So now, presumably, Parliament will vote to delay the March 29 date to leave the EU. It’s not clear what good that will do, but hardly anyone is willing to simply crash out of the EU with no deal.