Trump’s Budget Cuts Spending on Vets, Farmers, Students, Seniors and the Poor

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

As long as we’re on the subject of the president’s budget, here’s the nickel summary in chart format:

There are more details in the full budget document. For example, Trump proposes to reduce crop subsidies by $22 billion. You betcha. Student loan “reform” will save $200 billion and “streamlining” conservation programs will save $9 billion. Tort reform will save $31 billion. Sure it will. “Enhancing” the VA pension program will save $3 billion. Eliminating manufacturers’ discounts will cut Medicare prescription payments by $75 billion and reducing payments to providers will save another $400 billion. Eliminating cost-of-living increases and raising contribution levels will save $135 billion in federal pension costs. “Reforming” SNAP will save $220 billion. “Testing new approaches” to disability will save $48 billion. The post office gets cut by $98 billion. Making it harder to apply for EITC and the child tax credit will save $68 billion.

You get the idea. Give big tax breaks to the rich and then cut spending on vets, farmers, students, seniors, and the poor. What’s not to like?