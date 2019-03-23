Warning: Don’t Believe Everything You Hear About the Mueller Report

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I don’t have anything to say about the Mueller report because, like everyone else, I haven’t yet seen the Mueller report. But I will offer one warning: for at least the next few days, the only public information will be leaks—official or otherwise—from the Justice Department. These leaks will almost certainly be calculated to present the report in the most favorable light. The goal is to influence the initial news reporting and thus influence the public before we see any of the details.

So: take the reporting over the next few days with a big grain of salt. It’s almost certain not to be a balanced account. Wait for the whole report to come out before you conclude anything one way or the other.