Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This is just another quick reminder that nobody has yet seen the Mueller report. We know virtually nothing about what’s in it, aside from the fact that Mueller decided not to recommend any indictments for collusion.

Everything we do know—or think we know—is from the Barr memo. This means that reporting and headline writing should all refer to the Barr memo, not the Mueller report. This will change only if and when we see the Mueller report itself.