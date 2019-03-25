We Still Know Almost Nothing About the Mueller Report

Looking for news you can trust?

This is probably pointless, but I’d like remind everyone that we know precisely one (1) thing about the Mueller report:

Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to think he could convict Trump or his campaign staff of direct criminal collusion with Russia’s social media and hacking operations.

That’s it. There’s obviously far more than this in the full report, which we’re (so far) not being allowed to see. Until we are, everyone on all sides would be well advised to avoid making sweeping statements about what we know. The truth is that we barely know anything more today than we did a week ago. It’s likely there’s a reason for that.