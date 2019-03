Looking for news you can trust?

I am still recovering from my cold. Not the February cold or the January cold, but the March cold. I’m beginning to feel like I’ll never be healthy again.

While we wait, however, I’m curious to take the temperature of my readership. Who’s your favorite Democratic presidential candidate at the moment? I wanted to give you the option of choosing your top three, but apparently Google Forms doesn’t allow that. So just tell us your #1 choice.