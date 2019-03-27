Why Are Generations So Short These Days?

Kevin DrumMarch 27, 2019 1:40 PM

The alphabet beyond Z, according to Dr. Seuss."On Beyond Zebra"

Hmmm:

If this is right, the two oldest generations span about 18 years each. The next three generations span only 15 years. Is this really the case? Do we consider 15 years an entire generation these days? Even 18 years seems a little thin to me, so this strikes me as odd.

Also: I don’t approve of Generation Alpha. It should, of course, be Generation Yuzz.