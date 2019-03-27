Why Are Generations So Short These Days?

Looking for news you can trust?

Hmmm:

Here’s your generational cheat sheet.

As of today: Gen Alpha: 1-6 years old

Gen Z: 7-22 years old

Millennials: 23-38 years old

Gen X: 39-54 years old

Boomers: 55-73 years old

Silent Gen: 74+ — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) March 25, 2019

If this is right, the two oldest generations span about 18 years each. The next three generations span only 15 years. Is this really the case? Do we consider 15 years an entire generation these days? Even 18 years seems a little thin to me, so this strikes me as odd.

Also: I don’t approve of Generation Alpha. It should, of course, be Generation Yuzz.