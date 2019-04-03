Dems Continue Their Timid Ways on the Mueller Report

Looking for news you can trust?

The April 2 deadline for turning the Mueller Report over to Congress has passed, so Democrats are almost ready to ask nicely for it:

The House Judiciary Committee authorized its chairman on Wednesday to use a subpoena to try to force the Justice Department to give Congress a full copy of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report and all of the underlying evidence used to reach his conclusions. The chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, said he would not immediately issue the subpoena….“I will give him time to change his mind,” Mr. Nadler said in his opening statement. “But if we cannot reach an accommodation, then we will have no choice but to issue subpoenas for these materials.”

There was never any reason to give the Justice Department ten days to turn over the report in the first place. Democrats should have given him two or three, since they’re demanding an unredacted version. I suppose that’s water under the bridge, but what’s the excuse for delaying even longer now that their deadline is up? Bill Barr is not going to change his mind and he’s not going to “reach an accommodation.” That’s not what the Trump administration does. So just issue the subpoena and then go to court. It’s where we’ll end up eventually anyway. Why put it off?