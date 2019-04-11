1 min ago

Does Cheating to Get Into USC Really Deserve Jail Time?

Lori Loughlin and her daughters in happier days.Action Press via ZUMA

The Cut passes along the latest on the parents who cheated to get their kids accepted into elite universities:

TMZ reported earlier this week that prosecutors will only accept plea deals that include prison time, but People noted that [Lori] Loughlin and Giannulli resisted agreements that came with jail time. But then things got more serious: The U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 parents indicted on additional charges, including conspiring to launder bribes and other payments for the scheme. TMZ reports that the U.S. Attorney’s office went to a federal grand jury with the additional charges after Loughlin and others refused to take a plea deal.

A source told E! News that Loughlin had been in “denial” and thought she could “skate by” without getting jail time. The source added, “She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.”

Yeah, um, about that. I agree that this whole thing reeks of elite privilege, and I suppose it’s satisfying to see these elites facing the same jail time that petty crooks face every day. On the other hand, do we really need to toss people in jail for cheating their kid’s way into USC? I mean, I can see why USC might care about this, but why should the rest of us?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate